Shock as retired magistrate ’Uncle Siva’ Padayachy, wife die within hours

Pretoria - Retired Pretoria magistrate “Uncle Siva” Padayachy died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

His death came a few hours after his wife, “Aunty” Ramini Padayachy, died following a heart attack.

Crime fighter Yusuf Abramjee said Padayachy’s death, within hours of his wife, had shocked the community.

He was well known by the community of Laudium, where he lived for years before moving to an estate in Raslouw, Centurion.

Abramjee said he had received a call from Padayachy at around 1am on Tuesday, saying he needed an ambulance as his wife was unresponsive.

Abramjee immediately alerted

ER 24, before heading to Padayachy’s home with his family.

“By the time we arrived, Aunty Ramini had passed away. We alerted the family and they, together with some friends and neighbours, gathered in the dining room and lounge.

“While we were sitting there, Uncle Siva walked out the front door. He said to those outside that he needed a few minutes to pray. People came inside the house. Suddenly we heard a loud gunshot. He had shot himself in the head.”

Abramjee said this came as a severe shock to everyone.

“We express our condolences to his family, especially their two sons, and friends. He will be greatly missed. I have come to know Uncle Siva as a true gentleman, an intellectual, passionate about the legal fraternity.”

The couple were 68.

Pretoria News