Shock over saucy acts at exotic dancer Mduduzi ’Cardbury’ Zwane’s funeral

Pretoria - The funeral of popular Atteridgeville male stripper Mduduzi “Cardbury” Zwane left tongues wagging over the weekend as friends and colleagues served up saucy performances to send him off. The 26-year-old Zwane was shot and killed on Tuesday morning while on his way to a gym in Saulsville, leaving friends and family confused over the motive behind the killing of “the gentle giant".

Manager Moshimane Makopo yesterday said they were still reeling after the shooting of Zwane, as he was known as a happy and humble guy to everyone who came across his path. Makopo said Zwane was known to always show up to practise in a jovial spirit and was constantly urging his friends to join in and get excited about their work. It is going down at Funeral of Cadbury well known stripper



Clearly the family approved of the job he used to do... what are your thoughts on this ...immoral? or ....#malema Kabza Naomi Campbell/ Maphorisa pic.twitter.com/vE6funhGMm — Thapelo Malete (@ThapeloMalete_) July 31, 2021

He said they suspected the motive behind the killing to be a jealous lover or boyfriend who was unhappy about his performances as just last year he had been assaulted. However, what has had social media talking even more were the scenes of exotic performances by Zwane’s colleagues at the funeral in front of mourners. In videos circulating on social media, his colleagues can be seen grabbing some of the mourners and performing to R&B crooner Keith Sweat’s 1996 hit Nobody. Makopo said that although his phone had been going off like crazy as people were shocked at the “taboo” performances, his colleagues were happy the family had allowed them to do Zwane justice by bidding him farewell in the manner he had wished for.

“People are confused because as Africans this is something that does not happen, but it’s similar to how known friends of gangsters would shoot up in the air to bid their fallen friend goodbye. This was who he was, and we are grateful to the family for allowing us that moment. “Zwane was high on life; he didn’t smoke or drink. People often associate this profession as a dirty thing, but he was simply a performer who loved dancing.” Makopo said it was saddening that his friend had passed on just as they were about to sign him up to be the ambassador of a leading swimwear brand. “Now this is how you say goodbye, according to how the person lived, not these lies people tell that he was not a good man,” commented Facebook user Zan ga. Selena Richards added: “They don’t have any respect for the house of the Lord.”