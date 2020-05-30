Shoppers off their trolley

Johannesburg - From panic buying to ordering online, the way we shop has changed fundamentally as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. New research on local retail trend-lines shows significant changes in shopper behaviour ahead of and during the lockdown in South Africa, and points to possible scenarios post Covid-19. Even before the president's announcement of the state of disaster, there was a spike in “panic buying” with queues at grocery stores between March 24-26, with the peak in township grocery shopping on March 26. This was despite people being aware of the consequences of social interaction, and shows our need to “escape from out bubbles” and interact socially, said Michelle Jooste, head of analytics at Fatti. Although grocery stores have remained open from day one, and this sector out-performed other retail sectors, operating came at a higher cost and activity declined week-on-week, month-on-month and year-on-year.

Regional pharmacies saw an increase due to customers stocking up on essential items, and they too maintained consistent trade throughout lockdown.

All malls experienced a 70-90% drop in activity once the lockdown was implemented, despite some malls having four large grocery anchors and two key pharmacies.

The research found there was an increase of 23% in visits to suburban shopping malls during a short window of buying before lockdown, but this was followed by a 73% decline during lockdown, with a slight increase after the Easter weekend.

Some shoppers chose to avoid crowded larger stores, and this continued throughout lockdown where they have favoured smaller convenience stores or at-home deliveries of essential items.

Shops in the central business district were most quickly affected by the downturn as people vacated offices and those who previously shopped close to the workplace changed habits and shopped close to home.

In townships, the research found there had been less change in normal activity, even after lockdown came into effect. Most retail categories in township malls remained stable, with little change from the norm.

Jooste said this was an indication either that consumers still felt comfortable to go to such shops or that they did not believe they had a choice.

In the suburbs, where people previously visited five to eight stores per trip to a regional mall, now they were visiting just one or two, Jooste said.

The number of people frequenting shops selling essentials may not have justified their being open, especially those stores restricted to selling 20-50% of their product lines. Another trend was the increase in online shopping for essentials, including groceries.

Prior to lockdown, there was little change in demand for women and kids fashion while men's fashion was quieter than usual before lockdown. There was some demand for sportswear and home gym equipment pre-lockdown, but surprisingly, not for household items.

The change of season and relaxation of regulations on May 1 allowed for the sale of winter clothing and some home-ware, but sales are not near previous levels. With 60-70% of the retail categories allowed, most malls reached 35-48% of their normal regular pre-Covid activity, while most categories reached 50-75% of their normal trade.

Even as lockdown is eased further on June 1, retail activity is down year-on-year, and Jooste said suburban malls, in particular, which had seen visits decrease the most during lockdown - would need to have a bounce-back strategy if they are to get their usual foot traffic back after lockdown.

The only sector to benefit from this period is online shopping, and as lockdown continues, there will be more evidence of changes in shopping behaviour.

"We eagerly await the liquor store trends in June," she said.

