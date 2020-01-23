Pretoria - Homeless people living in and around Sunnyside are set to benefit from new public showers, lockers and ablution facilities opened at the Sediba Medical Centre community clinic on Thursday.
Members of various Non-Profit Organisations and the City of Tshwane's drugs and substance abuse unit gathered in the Sunnyside clinic to showcase the services to the homeless in need.
Tebogo Mpufane of Kopano Manyano God the Founder’s Center for Homeless, the custodian of the services, said the initiative is meant to restore and maintain the dignity of people living in the streets by keeping them clean and giving them lockers to store their valuables.
He said, in today's world, it did not make sense that homeless people should have to walk around the streets with their medication in their hands and without a place to store their clean clothes.
They too, he explained, need to keep clean and bath to prepare for interviews as they also want to find jobs and get back on their feet. Having lockers for just R10 a month will keep their belongings safe and give them peace of mind when they go to look for work.