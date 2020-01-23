Showers, ablution facilities in Sunnyside to 'restore' dignity of homeless people









Pastor Catherine Mogale and Vanessa of Hechter of Sediba Medical Centre believe the homeless will benefit from showers, lockers and ablutions facilities. Picture: James Mahlokwane Pretoria - Homeless people living in and around Sunnyside are set to benefit from new public showers, lockers and ablution facilities opened at the Sediba Medical Centre community clinic on Thursday. Members of various Non-Profit Organisations and the City of Tshwane's drugs and substance abuse unit gathered in the Sunnyside clinic to showcase the services to the homeless in need. Tebogo Mpufane of Kopano Manyano God the Founder’s Center for Homeless, the custodian of the services, said the initiative is meant to restore and maintain the dignity of people living in the streets by keeping them clean and giving them lockers to store their valuables. He said, in today's world, it did not make sense that homeless people should have to walk around the streets with their medication in their hands and without a place to store their clean clothes. They too, he explained, need to keep clean and bath to prepare for interviews as they also want to find jobs and get back on their feet. Having lockers for just R10 a month will keep their belongings safe and give them peace of mind when they go to look for work.

The showers and ablution facilities will be opened weekdays, ideally in the morning, so that all those who use them may take showers and be ready to go out to engage in daily activities like other people.

Sediba Hope Medical Centre chief executive Vanessa Hechter said she was proud the day finally came when the services were officially launched so that those who need them could use them in the Sunnyside area.

"We had these services in Bosman but we wanted to offer the people here in Sunnyside the same servives. We did not want them to walk all the way to Bosman just to take a shower.

"Personally I am very happy this is happening and we plan to keep talking to our partners so that we can expand and have more lockers, showers and ablution facilities because the need is massive," said Hechter.

Pastor Catherine Mogale said she was very happy and overwhelmed because it was a service that is needed in society.

"This is something going to help many keep clean and store important identification documents safe. They are happy and as a pastor I too am happy. I hope services like these could be offered to many people in need across the world," she added.

