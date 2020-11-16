Silverton emerges as hotspot for car hijackings, serious crimes in Tshwane

The Silverton police precinct has emerged as one of the growing hotspots for car hijackings and other serious crimes in Tshwane, crime statistics released by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday revealed. From July 1 to the end of September, there was an astounding 260% increase in carjackings in Silverton, with 54 cases reported, compared to the same period last year during which only 15 incidents were recorded. Mamelodi East, however, is still the worst-affected area in Tshwane, recording 61 carjackings. This was just one less than during the same period last year. Olievenhoutbosch had 50 carjackings, followed by Akasia with 43 and Pretoria West with 42. Akasia was 11th in the top 30 of “trio” crimes (car-related crimes, robberies at residential premises and robberies at non-residential premises) – with 101 cases, followed by Olievenhoutbosch which listed 97 cases.

Silverton was also hit by a spate of trio crimes in the period under review and was at 29th place with 78 cases – a 136% jump.

Motorists driving around Loate, Akasia and Olievenhoutbosch will have to be extra cautious as there has been a sharp increase in theft of motor vehicles in these areas.

Loate recorded 167 cases, 213 vehicles were stolen in Akasia, and 158 in Olievenhoutbosch.

Pretoria West had 166 vehicles stolen, followed by Sunnyside with 162. Despite recording 167 vehicle thefts in Mamelodi East, this was a slight decrease from the previous year.

Theft out of motor vehicles were most prominent in Sunnyside, Brooklyn and Pretoria Central, while robbery with aggravating circumstances increased in Akasia with 213 cases, Loate with 167 and Mamelodi East also with 167.

Other areas affected also include Pretoria West with 166 robberies, 162 in Sunnyside and Olievenhoutbosch with 158.

Common robbery was a problem in the Pretoria Central, Brooklyn and Sunnyside precincts.

Temba in Hammanskraal has also shown steady increases alongside Mamelodi East in the top 30 police station lists for contact crimes, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery with aggravating circumstances, common assault and sexual offences.

Pretoria News