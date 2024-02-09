Simi Siyami finds his nitch in the music scene

Augustine Siyami Maluleke, known as Simi Siyami has been gradually establishing himself in the music industry over the years. Maluleke was born in November 1986 in Mabopane to Flora and Adam Maluleke, who were both of Mozambican descent.

Together with his sister Helen, they lived in Limpopo and Gauteng. It was during that time that Simi discovered his gift and love for music. This was after he met late Kokwani Khatisa, who used to invite him and other village children when she performed her songs. His grandfather was also a well-known musician, while his mother was a well-known traditional healer.

Indigenous songs and dances were thus not knew to him. His father too, despite being a miner worker, would also invite people to sing while enjoying some African beer. It is thus safe to say music is in Simi's genes. He said his musical success didn't come easy; he struggled and worked hard to get where he is. In his musical journey, Simi worked with the likes of Gugu Nyandeni, the former producer, road manager and stylist of the late Mandoza, Jaziel Brothers, Shota, Bucie and others.

They all pushed him to sing more than rap using his mother tongue Xitsonga. He then went on to link up with the well-known producer and musician Prince Rhangani in 2015. From there, he met Steven Makhongela of Sumthyng Music and Limpopo Dream Team.

Next stop was with founder, Britain-born Zimbabwean star Tatenda Kamera, who worked DJ Maphorisa, Kly, David, Sean Tizzle, Patoranking, Nigeria Ice and others. Simi worked with him on his first Afro House EP, which has songs such as I'm Taken. It was followed by another with Dumi Shirinda, owner and director of DumiEnter Music in 2022. In 2023 they went back to studio record Unchained EP. He is signed to DumiEnter Music.