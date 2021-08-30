Sister’s Keeper SA celebrates Women’s Month

NOKWANDA NCWANE Pretoria - A women empowerment movement has urged local women to live their dreams to the maximum and fulfil their full potentials.

Sister’s Keeper SA on Saturday hosted its third annual Women Empowerment Charity event to celebrate Women’s Month. The event was aimed at empowering women in personal growth, career choices and female-owned enterprises, through engagement sessions on economic and social issues. This prestigious charity event, held at the ANEW Hotel Capital, Pretoria, also benefited two adopted orphanage homes within the movement’s non-profit organisation, Greenlight Youth Development, with donations of sanitary pads they have been collecting throughout the year.

Speakers included motivational speakers such as media personality Dr Criselda Kananda, who spoke about breaking societal stereotypes, and Lebogang Motau who addressed issues of Gender-Based Violence (GBV). The line-up also included author Leroy Tau, who addressed relationship dynamics. Kananda, who was the keynote speaker, encouraged women on the importance of living life to the fullest and to be the best version of themselves.

She said: “All of us are here to fulfil a specific purpose. We are here on an assignment and unfortunately because we don’t connect to our assignment, we are busy living other people’s assignments.” Kananda, who used social media platforms to speak out against GBV, shared her own experiences about how she broke stereotypes and reminded women about the importance of using knowledge as their power. “My father was disappointed when I was born. He never wanted a daughter as a first-born child. He was mad at my mom. All the sons he bore were hopeless souls. Little did he know that the daughter he did not want would live on to create a name for herself and the family,” she said.