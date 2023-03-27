Six-year-old entrepreneur lets her fingers do the talking with range of beaded jewellery

Pretoria - She is only six years old, but little Hailey Lindemann is already a force to be reckoned with. She has her own business called Hailey’s Handmade Goodies.

This little entrepreneur’s fingers do the talking when she makes her range of beaded jewellery fit for a princess. Hailey, who lives in Theresa Park, north of Pretoria, is probably one of the country’s youngest entrepreneurs. She is assisted in her business by her mother, Martie Lindemann. A creation by Hailey Lindemann. Picture: Supplied The talented girl told the Pretoria News that her love for beadwork also affords her the opportunity to earn her own money.

“I love working for my own pocket money. In doing so, I don't have to worry about asking my mother for money. In having my own money, I know that what I buy with it, I earned,” said Hailey. She said she decided to focus on jewellery making as she loved jewellery. “I make my range myself. I know how to work with the beads, and my range is really pretty.” She only started her little business this month, but people are already praising her work on social media.

“I dearly wanted my own tablet (computer), but my mother said I must save my pocket money so that I can buy it myself. My idea to start my own business was sparked by this as I knew that I was good at making bracelets.” Hailey, who is in Grade 1 at the Arendsnes Academy in Florauna, said she at first started promoting her jewellery among her friends. Her teacher then showed interest, and from there, the word spread. “My mother helps me to advertise on Facebook, but when I am bigger, I will be able to do it myself,” she said.

Hailey said both her mother and her grandmother were teaching her the finer techniques of how to work with pliers so that she could advance her range. “Making jewellery is my passion, and one day, I want to become a full-fledged entrepreneur and own my business,” she added. Hailey has, meanwhile, made enough money to buy a tablet. She also won a competition for her craft.