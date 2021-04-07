Small backlog but waste collection disputes resolved in Tshwane

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has resolved all waste collection disputes and has been dealing with a small backlog to address delays in some communities. This was said yesterday by City Chief of Staff Jordan Griffiths reacting to some concerns from people who said their waste has not been collected following a brief protest by contractors. Griffiths said Tshwane has implemented a catch up schedule that seeks to address delays but it was possible that some streets and areas may have been missed. However, he explained, such affected residents were encouraged to contact the municipality and report it so that the City may ask the contractor to go and make collections as they are restoring normality and reverting back to a normal waste collection schedule. He said last week's protest was not massive and only negatively affected the waste collection schedule by two days. He said there were disputes between the main contractor and the subcontractors.

MMC for Environment and Agriculture Management Dana Wannenburg said the protest again caused problems for everybody but the City was able to intervene and help parties involved find each other so that the people could be provided with a service they are paying for.

He said they started with the collection last week Wednesday in areas that have their waste collected on Monday going forward from there until Friday.

However, Wannenburg explained that there was some problem with contractors not working in some areas, and a problem of communication where some people did not take out their bins over fears that they would be stolen.

"Some of the problems we have now and where we received calls is where pockets of bins were not collected in certain streets because they were not put out.

"From this week we are back on the normal schedule and so far we have not received complaints of the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday schedule. The complaints we are still getting are the Thursday and Friday backlogs that were not collected last week but by Friday we should be back to normal."

He said the City was also ironing out issues between the contractors to ensure smooth operations but in the meantime people in the regions may contact their ward councillors for assistance and arrangements will be made to have their waste collected.

