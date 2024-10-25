SMU alumnus Samuel Chauke crowned Mr World South Africa

Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) continues to prove its role in shaping students who become leaders committed to addressing critical societal issues. This time, the spotlight is on SMU alumnus Samuel Chauke, who was recently crowned Mr World South Africa (SA) for 2024-2026. Chauke will represent South Africa at the International Mr World competition in Vietnam from November 5 to 23, 2024, with a platform focused on promoting mental health awareness for men and advancing the rights of people living with disabilities.

Chauke’s achievement illustrates SMU’s ability to nurture not only exceptional health professionals but also societal leaders passionate about making meaningful changes in their communities. Graduating in 2018 with a Bachelor of Occupational Therapy, Chauke has already made significant contributions to the health sector. He serves as a Senior Occupational Therapist at Potchefstroom Hospital, where his work in vocational rehabilitation has transformed lives across the North-West. His passion for uplifting those often overlooked in society shines through his dual role as a healthcare professional and now as a national ambassador through Mr World SA. Reflecting on his journey, Chauke credits SMU for instilling in him the values of compassion, resilience, and the pursuit of excellence. “SMU taught me that kindness, humility, and striving for greatness coexist,” he says. “The support from my lecturers and peers helped shape me into who I am today.”

But Chauke’s path to success was not without its challenges. As a child growing up in Soshanguve, he had dreams of becoming a police officer or forensic pathologist, only to stumble upon the world of occupational therapy by chance. His university years were marked by personal struggles, including collapsing during final year exams due to exhaustion and a vote of no confidence in his leadership role as class representative. Despite these setbacks, he persevered, driven by his desire to succeed and the encouragement of mentors who saw his potential. One such mentor reminded him of the heights he could reach, telling him he was not doing enough to unleash his full potential. “That conversation was a turning point,” he recalls, “and it pushed me to aim higher, even when I doubted myself.” Chauke’s foray into pageantry stems from his experiences as a healthcare provider. Witnessing the stigma faced by people living with disabilities and men struggling with mental health issues, he was inspired to create awareness and advocate for change. “I wanted to show the world that disabilities don’t define individuals. They have potential just like anyone else,” he shares. “As Mr World SA, my mission is to break down these barriers and help shape a society that sees the value in everyone, regardless of their challenges.”