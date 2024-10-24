SMU graduate earns Bachelor of Oral Hygiene at just 20

In a testament to Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University’s (SMU) commitment to shaping South Africa’s health services, Phomelelo Rammutla, at just 20 years old, has earned her Bachelor of Oral Hygiene degree. In doing so, Rammutla emerged as one of the university’s youngest graduates of 2024. Her achievement highlights her dedication and the pivotal role SMU plays in developing exceptional health professionals who will strengthen and advance the nation’s healthcare system.

Through its focus on academic excellence and comprehensive support, SMU continues to produce graduates equipped to meet the growing needs of South Africa’s health sector. Rammutla’s interest in oral health began at the young age of six when representatives from Colgate visited her primary school, Mogoshi Primary, in Ga-Matlala. “They gave us pamphlets about teeth brushing guidelines, which I kept until 2021. That small pamphlet ignited my dream of becoming a dental professional, and it constantly reminded me of a future in oral hygiene,” she recalls.

Today, Rammutla works as an Oral Hygienist at Tshepang Medical Centre in Lephalale, where her duties include conducting preventative procedures, such as teeth cleaning and fluoride treatments while educating patients on maintaining good oral hygiene. “My philosophy as an oral hygienist is that every day is an opportunity to save teeth, restore smiles, and bring back confidence to people. It’s also an opportunity to educate others about the link between oral health and general well-being,” she shares. Her path to success was not without its challenges. In 2020, she applied to SMU after hearing about the university from her peers. “When I discovered SMU had rebranded from the famous Medunsa, I knew it would be the perfect place to fulfil my dreams. I had offers from other institutions, but SMU felt like home,” she explains.

The academic staff at SMU, known for their dedication to nurturing the next generation of health professionals, guided her every step of the way, ensuring that she received the education, support, and training necessary to thrive. However, as a 16-year-old entering university, Rammutla faced challenges adjusting to campus life. “I struggled with forming friendships and fitting in. Some people even said I should go back to high school. But eventually, I adapted and was able to blend in with my classmates,” she notes. Despite these difficulties, and facing financial struggles along the way, including periods without food allowance or settled tuition fees, she remained focused on her studies and graduated with flying colours. Rammutla’s success also highlights the pivotal role SMU plays in producing graduates who are not only technically skilled but also instilled with the values of professionalism, integrity, and discipline.

“SMU taught me that there is a time for fun and a time to focus. The discipline instilled in me by the university will carry me throughout my career. I’m proud to be an SMU alumna, and I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity the institution gave me,” she says. Her journey is further supported by the strong family foundation provided by three generations of women in her life: her mother, Delia Rammutla; her grandmother, Francina Rammutla; and her great-grandmother, Masetsha Kgomo. These women have been her pillars of strength, offering her love, guidance, and encouragement throughout her academic and personal life. As Rammutla embarks on her professional journey, she continues to inspire others with her determination, resilience, and commitment to making a difference in oral health.