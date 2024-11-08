SMU student leads with purpose and impact

From the modest township of Tsakane in Gauteng to the halls of Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU), Bongisizwe Sibeko—known by his peers as Bharaza—has charted a remarkable path of leadership, resilience, and growth. As a Bachelor of Science student, Sibeko’s journey is a testament to the power of determination and the importance of an enabling environment like SMU, which nurtures young leaders to shape the future.

Sibeko’s leadership journey began early, first as a class representative and later as the Chairperson of the Student Representative Council (SRC) School of Science and Technology (SST) Committee, a role he held for two terms. What started as a desire to inspire and uplift others evolved into a deep understanding of leadership’s complexities. “Leadership is not about being perfect,” Sibeko reflects. “It’s about recognising that even your imperfections can be seen as strengths by others.” His tenure as Chairperson revealed the importance of belief—belief in oneself, belief in a vision, and belief in the possibility of transformation. “Believe before seeing,” he explains, capturing a philosophy that has guided him through both the triumphs and challenges of leading a student body. This mindset has allowed him to face the pressures of leadership with calm confidence, teaching him that not every challenge demands a reaction and that patience is key. At SMU, Sibeko found an institution that provided the platform and support he needed to thrive as a leader. Through an environment that fosters growth and self-discovery, SMU enabled him to explore his leadership potential and cultivate the skills necessary to inspire others. “Living a purpose to inspire is my greatest motivation,” he shares a sentiment that captures his deep commitment to making a difference in the lives of those around him.

His leadership role taught him patience, the importance of small steps, and the value of persistence. “You can’t win every battle,” Sibeko acknowledges, but he has learned that progress often comes from consistent, steady efforts rather than quick victories. His journey from Tsakane to becoming a prominent leader at SMU serves as an inspiring example of what is possible with dedication and an enabling support system. Sibeko’s story is also one of personal growth. His leadership experience was not only about guiding others but also about discovering his own strengths and staying true to his values. “I may not be where I want to be yet,” he admits, “but with consistent, small steps, even those who once ignored the difference will start to notice.” SMU’s role in nurturing young leaders like Sibeko is pivotal. By providing a supportive environment where students can take on leadership roles, make mistakes, learn from them, and grow, the university demonstrates its commitment to empowering the next generation of change-makers. Sibeko’s journey shows that leadership is not just a title but a process of continuous learning and self-discovery.