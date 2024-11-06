SMU student scoops Dean’s Merit Award for Academic Excellence

In a remarkable display of academic prowess, Mudzunga Ratshilingano, a Bachelor of Science (Life Sciences) graduate from Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU), has been honoured with the prestigious Dean’s Merit Award from the School of Science and Technology during the recent Autumn Graduation Ceremony. This esteemed accolade recognises students who exhibit exceptional academic achievements, further highlighting SMU’s commitment to fostering excellence in its graduates.

Ratshilingano scoops Deans Merit Award for Academic Excellence Receiving the Dean’s Merit Award brings numerous advantages, including enhanced credibility, increased opportunities for scholarships, and recognition by employers and academic institutions. For Ratshilingano, this award is a testament to her hard work, discipline, and dedication to her studies. “The award serves as a motivation to continue striving for excellence in everything I do. It was a surprise, as I always focus on my goals without expecting recognition,” she shares.

A series of significant achievements have marked Ratshilingano’s academic journey. She previously received accolades as the top achiever in her degree programme in 2022 and was again recognised as the top achiever in her second-year studies in 2023. Graduating in 2024 with cum laude, her success illustrates the quality education and support offered by SMU, which equips students with the necessary skills to excel in their fields. Throughout her degree, Ratshilingano engaged with modules such as physiology, biology, and biochemistry, which deepened her understanding of the human body and the complex interplay of microorganisms and chemical processes. “My degree has empowered me to write research papers and conduct scientific inquiries,” she explains, reflecting on her educational experience. She also credits her success to the invaluable teamwork skills gained during practical sessions and her unwavering faith. “My trust in God gives me the strength and courage to overcome challenges, including academic burnout. I found taking breaks and engaging in hobbies essential to maintain balance,” she adds.