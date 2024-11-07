SMU’s mini-conference on optimisation sparks groundbreaking insights across industries

The Department of Mathematics and Applied Mathematics at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) recently held a powerful two-day mini-conference, titled “Optimisation in Practical Scenarios,” which captivated attendees and shed new light on how mathematical optimisation is transforming fields from healthcare to finance. Funded by the Centre of Excellence in Mathematical and Statistical Sciences, this event brought together leading researchers and enthusiastic postgraduate students eager to apply advanced mathematics to real-world challenges.

Dean of the School of Science and Technology, Professor Lawrence Obi, opened the conference with a message underscoring the transformative power of optimisation. “Optimisation is at the heart of solving some of the world’s most pressing challenges. Conferences like these are crucial for advancing both theory and practice,” he said, encouraging staff and students to engage actively with local and international mathematical societies. The conference featured diverse presentations from distinguished speakers and promising students. Keynote speaker Dr Chinedu Izuchukwu from the University of the Witwatersrand captivated the audience with his work on applying projection-type algorithms to lung cancer models. Izuchukwu’s research presented a unique lens for examining cancer spread and treatment through mathematical modelling. He noted: “This model provides a new lens through which we can study the spread and treatment of cancer,” illustrating the practical applications of mathematical optimisation in complex biological systems.

The first day continued with notable contributions from academics, including Dr Olawale Kazeem Oyewale of Tshwane University of Technology, who discussed fixed-point techniques in variational inequalities, sparking engaging debates among attendees on the practical applications of these methods in optimisation. Muhammad Shafii Abubakar presented innovative resource allocation models, and Vongani Ndlovu explored multi-objective optimisation techniques, exemplifying the department’s commitment to fostering research that addresses real-world issues. Other students, such as Rose Maluleka and Sindi Mnguni, focused on industrial and financial applications, demonstrating the far-reaching impacts of their studies. On the second day, Department Head Professor Maggie Aphane highlighted the significance of this research, remarking: “The work we do here in mathematical optimisation has the potential to impact fields from economics to engineering.” Her words resonated with the department’s mission to push the boundaries of knowledge and broaden the applications of mathematical science.

Among the most intriguing talks was Dr Aremu Kazeem’s exploration of machine learning and graph topological indices in drug design, presenting an inspiring convergence of mathematics, computer science, and healthcare. His work underscores the role of mathematical optimisation in the medical field, with implications for developing more effective treatments. “Optimisation in drug design is critical to developing more effective treatments, and mathematics plays a key role in that process,” Kazeem stated, highlighting the potential of interdisciplinary approaches. Further contributions included Dr Rosinah Mukhodobwane’s analysis of financial mathematics and optimisation in investment strategies, which sparked considerable interest among students. Her emphasis on the importance of understanding risk and sustainability in finance provided a valuable perspective on the real-world implications of financial optimisation.

The conference’s impact was especially felt in the presentations of young researchers like Lehlogonolo Mokaba, who discussed fixed-point theory applications, and PhD students such as Lloyd Phumudzo, who applied optimisation techniques to analyse cryptocurrency returns—a field gaining relevance in emerging industries. Research Chairperson Dr Claude Moutsinga concluded the conference by encouraging students to pursue resilience and creativity in their academic endeavours. His mentorship left a strong impression, fostering a collaborative and vibrant research community within the department. The Mini-Conference on Optimisation in Practical Scenarios is a testament to SMU’s dedication to advancing research that meets real-world needs. Through events like these, SMU is strengthening its position as a mathematical sciences leader and fostering a collaborative academic environment that equips students and researchers to tackle global challenges.