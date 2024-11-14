SMU’s youngest graduate triumphs over mental health struggles to conquer BSc in Mathematical Sciences

Jo-Anne Mahlobo’s journey to becoming the youngest graduate at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) in the 2024 Spring Graduation Ceremony is nothing short of extraordinary. At just 22, this dynamic young woman earned her Bachelor of Science in Mathematical Sciences and embodies the spirit of resilience, determination, and ambition that defines SMU’s exceptional academic community.

Raised in the heart of Pretoria, Mahlobo’s upbringing was shaped by a blend of humble beginnings and immense family support. Her parents, navigating their own growth while raising four children, instilled in her the values of hard work and perseverance. “We had a humble beginning, but as my parents grew, so did our family and our lives,” she reflects, underscoring the tenacity that would come to define her educational journey. Her academic trajectory at SMU began in 2020 when she enrolled in a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematical Sciences, majoring in mathematics and statistics. Although the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic altered her original plans to pursue Nuclear Engineering in China, Mahlobo’s passion for the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) field remained steadfast.

“Mathematical Sciences still allowed me to stay within the STEM space, which has always been where my heart is,” she says, adding that the decision to pursue a degree in a field predominantly male and underrepresented by black women fuels her desire to change the narrative and inspire others. Mahlobo’s academic journey, however, was not without its challenges. In the midst of her studies, she was diagnosed with severe depression and had to navigate the complexities of mental health while continuing her degree. She remembers writing exams from a hospital bed during her recovery. Yet, her unwavering faith, combined with her inner strength and the support of loved ones, helped her persevere. “Nothing is too big or too small for God,” Mahlobo says, drawing strength from her faith during her most difficult moments. Her story is a testament to the holistic support system that SMU offers its students. It’s a university where not only academic excellence but also the well-being of students is a priority. Mahlobo’s academic journey, though marked by personal trials, exemplifies the nurturing environment at SMU that empowers students to overcome adversity and excel in their chosen fields.

Her commitment to her studies paid off when she graduated as SMU’s youngest graduate in the Spring 2024 cohort, a moment of triumph that allowed her to celebrate both personal and academic milestones. “It is lovely to have achieved my degree early; I think it allows me ample time to further my studies, explore different career fields, and just overall take advantage of the time graduating a bit earlier has given me,” she shares. Beyond her degree, Mahlobo is already making her mark as a qualified make-up artist and digital content creator. She plans to pursue her international make-up accreditation while continuing her data engineering studies.

“The statistics and computer science parts of my degree allow me to pursue a career in data analytics, and I hope to move into data engineering,” she explains, demonstrating how she intends to use her knowledge to break new ground in the digital space. Mahlobo’s story highlights the importance of academic rigour and the incredible resilience of SMU’s students. It is an inspiring reminder that success is not just about overcoming personal struggles but also about the way a university community comes together to support its students, fostering growth that goes beyond the classroom As she steps into the next phase of her career, she carries with her a profound sense of purpose: to inspire future generations, particularly young women in STEM, to believe in their potential. “I want others to know that anything you set your heart to is possible, through God and hard work,” she says, quoting her father’s advice, “I have never seen a tombstone that reads: ‘So and so died of hard work’. Hard work won’t kill you but will set you up for a good life.”