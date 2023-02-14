Social media users express concern after footage of AKA gunned down

Pretoria - Social media users have continued to express concern about the sharing of the CCTV footage of the moment when iconic rapper AKA was gunned down on Friday. Some have pleaded with people to consider his 7-year-old daughter with popular DJ Zinhle, Kairo Forbes.

This is not the first time concerns have been raised about the sharing of sensitive information by social media users. Following the shooting of popular Pretoria musician Itumeleng “Vusi Ma R5” Mosoeu two weeks ago near the M17 in Soshanguve, his family said the country had hurt them with posts on social media. At the time, they pleaded with everyone to stop sharing the pictures and videos, adding that they did not wish it on another family. Prior to that, the same thing was done when another Pretoria artist, businessman DJ Sumbody, was shot and killed in Midrand late last year.

Social media was already flooded with visuals of his dead body and bullet-riddled car before members of his family were informed. At the weekend, history repeated itself with AKA. In the early hours of Saturday morning, social media was flooded with visuals of his dead body. Apart from the gruesome visuals, others even shared voice notes speculating about who could have killed AKA and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, and why.

AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, and Motsoane were gunned down outside popular eatery Wish on Durban’s Florida Road on Friday night. “A well-known musician, aged 35, and a man said to be 34 years old, were killed. Two gunmen went across the street when the musician and his friend just left a restaurant and fired shots,” provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said moments after the crime. Police were investigating two counts of murder, he said, adding that the motive for the shooting had not been established.

“We don’t want to speculate on the reason for the shooting. Our investigations will hopefully reveal the cause of the shooting,” Netshiunda said. Following reports of AKA’s killing, numerous hashtags sprung up on social media regarding the unrelenting rate of crime in the country. “Crime in South Africa is out of control, and the assassination of civilians has become the norm. AKA was an indisputable talent, and the music industry has lost an innovative artist. May his soul rest in peace,” the EFF tweeted.

The DA posted: “The DA mourns the tragic death of the award- winning rapper, Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Forbes family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. The loss of AKA is felt by many who have been touched by his music.” While social media users tweeted their condolences to the artist’s family, they quickly turned their focus on widely circulated CCTV footage, which shows the rapper in a jovial mood, hugging and chatting with people outside the restaurant moments before he was shot by a gunman in a white sweater. “This video shows how dangerous South Africa is. Someone can shoot you suddenly and walk away like nothing happened. We want to live in a safe country,” wrote user Sizwe Tau.

Pius_Ngobs said: “Based on how South Africa operates, the CCTV footage of AKA’s assassination would be trending on the internet. The police will hit a dead end. This was an act by a powerful person. AKA and his friend are more likely to be another Senzo Meyiwa.” This was in reference to footballer Senzo Meyiwa, who was killed in the home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo just more than eight years ago. He was shot dead in a room full of people, among them friends and relatives. Five men who claim innocence are on trial in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria.

Shibe_m tweeted: “South Africa is a lawless country. AKA’s murder will be another cold case.” Also on Twitter, Vicky Penny Nashidengo wrote: “The way these thugs gunned down AKA … I’m so traumatised. I just don’t know how a fellow human being can do that to another and still go to bed peacefully. What a satanic world we live in.” Meanwhile, #JusticeForAKA was trending for most of the day yesterday, joined by, among others, Uncle Renni, who tweeted: “They killed him like a dog in the street. We want answers.”