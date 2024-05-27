Solomon Mahlangu Drive upgrade nears completion

The long-overdue project to construct and rehabilitate K69, aka Solomon Mahlangu Drive, in the east of Pretoria, is edging closer to completion. This follows the oversight visit on Thursday by Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, who said the project was almost 98% complete.

The multimillion rand project, which was launched in 2019, failed to meet its initial deadline of August 2021. Tshwane MMC for Roads and Transport Katlego Mathebe previously cited encroachments of road reserves as a challenge for the R300 million road upgrade. Diale-Tlabela said the road upgrade spanning almost 10km begins at Road R104 and extended northwards, culminating at Mamelodi’s Tsamaya Road intersection.

She said the upgrade was now in its final stage, involving upgrading the road from a single into a dual carriageway, improving its capacity and safety. The upgrade included constructing and rehabilitating four road-over-rail bridges and one road-over-river bridge on the Pienaars River. There was also an installation of 16km of asphalt walkways and cycle lanes, road markings and traffic signals, upgrading intersections and widening the carriageway.

Diale-Tlabela expressed satisfaction that the project was progressing well and that it created employment and benefited small medium and micro enterprises. “We stand here today full of unbridled joy because of the progress we are witnessing on this road. This upgrade will not only improve connection networks but will also play a significant role in lessening traffic congestion and promoting road safety.” The project, she said, benefited communities through job opportunities, contracts to supply material and the training of labourers.