Sometimes the wheels of justice grind slowly

Pretoria - I grew up in an era where one does not criticise the judiciary but, as the Judicial Conduct Tribunal started its hearing this week into the fitness of Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, I can certainly question the judicial institution and everything that goes with it. It was 12 years ago that it was claimed that Judge Hlophe tried to influence two Constitutional Court justices to rule in favour of former president Jacob Zuma. The complaints date from 2008, yet the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) is only now ready to deal with the issue of whether Judge Hlophe is fit to hold office. The tribunal is led by retired judge Joop Labuschagne. He will be assisted by Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Tati Makgoka and practising attorney Nishan Pather.

It will be interesting to see how it all plays out, seeing that the playing field consists of those who all know the letter of the law.

Thinking how slowly the wheels of justice sometimes grind, I am reminded of the fact that Judge Nkola Motata was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol and has since retired on a lucrative judge’s pension.

Motata made headlines more than 13 years ago when he ploughed his car through a wall while intoxicated.

When the judge’s fitness to hold office eventually came before the JSC after all these years, the JSC decided not to impeach him.

Freedom Under Law will, sometime in the new year, be turning to the High Court in Johannesburg to overturn the JSC’s decision.

In papers filed, the organisation said the decision not to impeach the judge (yes, he remains a judge even after retirement) was flawed and must be reviewed and set aside.

It is asking that it be substituted with a finding of gross misconduct.

Nicole Frits, the executive officer at Freedom Under Law, said the review application was about the standard of conduct for judges and the duty of the commission when judges were found to fail to meet that standard.

Despite this, and the recommendation by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal that he should be removed, the commission decided that he remain a judge.

It will be argued that the commission is tasked by the Constitution, through its advisory and disciplinary functions, to protect as well as promote the judiciary’s independence and impartiality.

There is no doubt that the reputation of the judiciary must remain unblemished as we look up to our wise judges and magistrates to uphold the law on our behalf.

This was clear this year, with the numerous applications in which the lockdown regulations were challenged.

It comes to mind that, at the height of the lockdown challenges, various judges upheld the government’s regulations and some even hailed them.

This, while a single judge severely criticised the regulations as being illogical and unconstitutional.

Be that as it may, while all is not perfect, we need to believe in our judiciary as we need it, not only to uphold the law, but to assist us when we need it.

While the high court is entering its Christmas recess in a week or so, I dearly hope Norma Mngoma, the wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba, gets an answer to her urgent application heard in October, in which she asked for the criminal charges against her to be withdrawn.

Oh yes, also not forgetting the constitutional challenge by the organisation Voice of the Unborn Baby, to establish parents right to bury a foetus and not to have it discarded as medical waste.

This application was heard a year ago and still there is no judgment.

Pretoria News