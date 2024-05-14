Soshanguve boy, 5, shot during father’s hijacking wanted to be a lawyer

The five-year-child who was killed following a hijacking in Soshanguve on Friday, Ditebogo Junior Phalane, was very smart and always happy. His grandfather Flora Phalane Ditebogo said he was a bubbly boy who always made his presence felt in the house. He was always “bragging“ about being a big brother to his two younger siblings.

Young Ditebogo had already planned a future planned for himself: he attended a nearby crèche and wanted to be a lawyer when he grew up. According to the grandmother, he said he wanted to serve the nation and contribute to ending crime by sending criminals to jail for a long time. Phalane said she hoped Ditebogo Junior was at peace and happy on the other side. “These criminals should be arrested for what they did to my grandson,” she added. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said they had launched a manhunt for the suspects believed to have hijacked the father and shot and killed the boy.

Ditebogo Junior allegedly ran outside his home to welcome his father Ditebogo sr, who had returned from running his Friday errands. He was shot as the suspect hijacked his father and declared dead upon arrival to Botshilong Hospital. Family spokesperson Gift Makoti said they were deeply saddened by the death of Ditebogo Junior. He said as a family, they are hoping for the criminals to be caught, so they can face the full might of the law.

“We are pleading with the community, or anyone who might have more information surrounding this matter to come forward to try help out the police, try apprehend these guys,” he said. Makoti said the father also suffered a burglary an their home few months back when their car wheels were stolen. “I want to make it clear that the father did not resist during the hijacking and complied with these criminals,” he said.