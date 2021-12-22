Soshanguve Community Radio sport presenter Meisie Motaung bags three awards

Betty Moleya Pretoria - Soshanguve Community Radio sport presenter Meisie Motaung wins three awards in what is a once male-dominated industry.

Motaung has been named Tshwane Community radio sports presenter of the year, Soshanguve Community Radio sports researcher of the year and sports personality of the year. The sports personality of the year award, presented by the Mabopane Square, was nominated and voted for by the public. Futballing Girls presented Motaung with Tshwane Community Radio sports presenter of the year award.

“I am very happy and still in shock. “It is my first time winning any award,” said Motaung. She sees the challenges that women face in sports media as steps in climbing the ladder.

“Challenges are opportunities that were rare for women but now we see women dominating at the South African Football Association (Safa). “This means opportunities are now open for women empowerment in the sports fraternity. “Women should follow their dreams and must be driven by passion to become the best.

Motaung will be in line for another gong at Gauteng sports presenter of the year awards in February. She is not only a sports presenter, but was a soccer player too. “I had the love for soccer and then I joined Soshanguve Community Radio in 2017, where I was a sports presenter working with Eric Lecweleng. I have since gained so much recognition and experience.

“I have played soccer all my childhood, but my formal involvement was in 2009 when Abantwana was playing at Caledonian Stadium, with one of the African teams. “I was asked to be the match announcer of which was my breakthrough in sports media. “Since that time I have been involved in the Tshwane Sports Council as deputy secretary, South African Women Soccer Legends, and Mabopane Local Football Association.