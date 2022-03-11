Soshanguve residents receive title deeds to homes they lived in for years

Betty Moleya Pretoria - Joy, happiness and relief were the order of the day yesterday as residents of Soshanguve received title deeds to the homes they had lived in for years.

The title deeds were handed over by the Gauteng provincial government at Ayanda Primary School. One of the recipients, 87-year-old Violet Phalane from Extension 1, said she had waited for a very long time. “It has been a very long time and I am now happy,” said the woman, who lives with her children and grandchildren.

Kleinboi Skhosana from Extension 8, speaking on behalf of his 93-year-old father, Mosotho Skhosana, said they had lived in the house for many years, but had not owned it legally. “We got the house in 2011, and today we are very grateful to finally call it our home. Now we know that it is our father’s house officially.” Paulina Saule said that, after three decades, it was her greatest joy to hold the title deed in her hands.

“I have stayed in my place for 29 years. That was when I first had my stand. It has been six months of anticipation and waiting since we were told then that the title deeds were on the way,” said the 59-year-old, who lives with her husband and children. The Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Lebogang Maile, said too many beneficiaries of title deeds were old people who had waited a long time to own their homes officially. “We were able to explain to the beneficiaries and attendees that due to a combination of factors there were delays in issuing title deeds,” said Maile, who presided over the event.

He said chief among the factors was that the township had not yet been established. “Legally, there are certain requirements for establishing a township, and until a township is established title deeds cannot be issued.You need to have certain services like a water, electricity, roads and sewerage.” Maile highlighted that, with the influx of people to Gauteng, many people needed accommodation and that resulted in them settling in uninhabitable areas. “We have a programme to make sure that those people are moved,” he said.

