Soshanguve suspect facing other crimes, yet to be linked to murder of siblings

A 35-year-old Zimbabwean national believed to be a suspect in the murder of the Soshanguve siblings is facing a charge of being in the country illegally. The suspect is also facing a charge of murder, five of attempted murder and three counts of arson.

This follows his appearance at Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. He will return to the same court on July 19. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said an identity parade would be conducted to confirm or exclude the suspect from the murder of the Soshanguve siblings. Mahanjana said the man was arrested on charges relating to other alleged crimes and was yet to be linked to the murder of the two girls.

"He has not been linked to the murder of the two children. However, investigations are ongoing, and if investigations link him to the murder of the two children, then the charges of murder will be added on top of the murder charge that he is already facing," she said. The Mashaba siblings, seven-year-old Tinyiko and four-year-old Mpfumo, along with two others, were shot in an attack at Changing Spot informal settlement, in Soshanguve, earlier this month. Armed suspects arrived at a shebeen at Changing Spot informal settlement and allegedly fired shots at the patrons.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said a man and woman died at the scene while four others were taken to the nearest medical care centre. Masondo said the men proceeded to a dwelling where the children were and allegedly fired shots at them, fatally wounding them before setting their home alight. They were heard telling the children they would be killed for their father’s sins. The children have been buried at the Soshanguve Crossing Cemetery.