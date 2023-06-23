SoulLab’s message to fans: get ready to ‘Press Play’

Noxolo Miya Pretoria - The local dance music scene is on the up, with exciting new releases hitting the digital stores every week.

One such release is the album from Kagiso Mokgatle and Kagiso Mathibe, known as SoulLab. “We have been dedicated to creating soulful and impactful music that resonates with people’s hearts and souls. Our second studio album is titled Press Play, and we are thrilled to share it with the world, as it is set to be released soon,” said Mokgatle He added: “The name SoulLab came about when we first met and realised our shared passion for music.

“We started attending gigs and events together, and as we spent more time exploring and experimenting with our sound, we discovered that our music resonated deeply with the soul. The name SoulLab represents our journey of combining our musical talents and creating a laboratory for crafting soulful sounds.” Although set to be released very soon, the project took about two to three years to complete and Mokgatle said it was a challenging, but rewarding, process. “We draw inspiration from a wide range of artists who have made significant contributions to the music industry.

“Their creativity and artistry motivate us to continually push boundaries in our own sound. In the future, we aspire to collaborate with like-minded musicians and producers who share our passion for creating soulful and impactful music.” On the genre and collaborations in the new album, the duo said it promised to be a sonically ambitious and emotionally charged experience for fans. “This album encompasses various genres, with a focus on international vibes rather than strictly local sounds. We have collaborated with talented artists including TJ Moodsetter, Tasha LaRae (US), DJ Biggz, AcMusiq, DJ Zile, Barbz Sir Rizio and Shazmicsoul.