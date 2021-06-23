Prison visits suspended nationwide as Covid-19 numbers soar

PRISONERS are no longer allowed to receive visits under the lockdown adjusted level 3. Correctional Services spokesperson Sechaba Mphahlele said visits had been suspended in a bid to try to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said the measure enabled the department to continue protecting both officials and inmates from the pandemic. “We have been implementing restrictions and adhering to all regulations to mitigate against the spread of Covid-19,” he said. Mphahlele said that as of June 20, the total number of active cases in their facilities totalled 256 – 223 officials and 33 inmates.

The total cumulative positive cases was 12 202 (7 711 officials and 4 491 inmates). The number of deaths was 258 (180 officials and 78 inmates). Meanwhile, contact consultations between legal practitioners and inmates are allowed under strict conditions observing all Covid-19 protocols. Mphahlele said legal practitioners should make prior appointments at centres where they sought to consult with the inmates.

“The department’s top priority remains the health and safety of our officials, inmates and the public,” he said. President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier announced that the second phase of the vaccine programme would include prisoners across the country. The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional services, Judge Edwin Cameron, also called for the speedy vaccination of prisoners.

Lawyer Julian Knight, who works closely with prisoners and represents many in their legal challenges before courts, reiterated that the speedy vaccination of prisoners was vital to curb the spread in prisons. “This is especially so as our prisons are overpopulated, especially the awaiting trial sections,” Knight said. Correctional Services last month said nearly 14 000 offenders had been released of 17 922 perpetrators of non-violent crimes who qualified for the special parole.

But, according to Knight, some of the overcrowding issues would also be addressed if the minister placed prisoners eligible in terms of the law on parole, plus those who have been recommended for parole by the parole board. While it is commendable that the department was trying to put measures in place to ensure the safety of the prisoners and officials, Knight said inmates were really battling as they were not allowed to see their loved ones. “From the feedback I get, this is taking its toll on the inmates.”