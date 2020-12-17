Special Tshwane council sitting to decide fate of senior manager implicated in sexual harassment allegation

Pretoria - Tshwane council speaker Katlego Mathebe is expected to convene a special council sitting tomorrow to decide on the fate of a senior manager implicated in a sexual harassment allegation after his female colleague lodged a formal complaint about him. The meeting will be hosted virtually to deal with a report about the possible suspension of the manager amid a probe already instituted by acting city manager Mmaseabata Mutlaneng into the allegations. Tiyiselani Babane, strategic executive in the Office of the Speaker, confirmed that there would be a special sitting of the council. Neither the complainants nor the senior official could be named due to the nature of the alleged crime. According to the first complainant, the manager had twice made suggestive remarks to her.

According to her, the first incident took place last year during a marathon, when the manager allegedly said to her: “Hey beautiful, look how sexy you are.”

In response, she allegedly told him to desist from using those words because “you are my boss, that is how I view you and nothing else”.

As a married woman, the complainant claimed the “sex” language used reduced her dignity.

“On March 12 he again repeated his ways and said ‘hey sexy, what are you eating?’ ” she mentioned in correspondence destined for her other superiors.

On that occasion, she replied that she was eating her food.

The ANC Women’s Caucus recently demonstrated at Tshwane House, where they called for mayor Randall Williams to act against the implicated official.

ANC women's caucus representative Nozipho Makeke wanted the city to act swiftly on matters of gender-based violence, saying it was a problem troubling society.

