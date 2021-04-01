Specialised vehicles to crackdown on Tshwane traffic offenders

Pretoria - The Tshwane Metro Police Department has vowed to take a hard line against motorists caught on the wrong side of the law during the Easter weekend. The department is today launching its Easter road safety operations, to be presided over by mayor Randall Williams at the N1 Carousel Toll Plaza. Williams is expected to unveil two mobile roadworthiness testing vehicles, which are well-equipped to detect unroadworthy vehicles and make sure corrective actions are taken to prevent accidents. The specialised mobile roadworthiness testing trucks were donated to the metro police and City of Tshwane by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC). They are fitted with heavy duty car and truck brake testers, heavy duty hydraulic play detectors, wheel alignment indicators, headlamp aimers, and emissions testers.

“According to the latest RTMC annual traffic report, 10% of fatal road crashes are caused by vehicle factors such as burst or smooth tyres, faulty brakes, faulty lights, or faulty steering,” Williams said.

He said the unnecessary deaths of hundreds of South Africans can be prevented if vehicles are roadworthy and comply with the specifications in legislation and regulations.

“These specialised vehicles are therefore an important addition to the metro police fleet and its efforts in enforcing the National Road Traffic Act.

“The vehicles will continue to be deployed across the City in roaming or static operations or at roadblocks.

“These vehicles are a critical tool in detecting unroadworthy vehicles and ensuring that corrective action is taken to ultimately prevent accidents and failures.”

From today until Tuesday, the metro will engage in various roadblocks, crime prevention operations and inspections at business premises.

Williams said: “This year these operations again include enforcing the lockdown regulations, with specific emphasis on the national curfew and the prohibition on liquor sales for off-site consumption.”

He reminded travellers that the 2021 Easter weekend would again take place in the context of the national state of disaster in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Therefore, the lockdown regulations remain in force, although the significant difference this year is that alert level 1 is in effect, as opposed to the near total lockdown in 2020,” he said.

He said in 2020, the significant reduction in traffic volumes led to a reduction in the number of traffic violations.

“Across the country, 11 people were arrested for drunken driving, while one was caught speeding.

“This is in sharp contrast with 807 arrested for drunken driving and 192 for speeding in 2019.

“Last year 719 people were arrested for traffic violations, while traffic law enforcement authorities manned 480 roadblocks,” he said.

A total of 104 140 vehicles were stopped and checked at these roadblocks. A total of 236 were impounded, with 171 vehicles discontinued due to unroadworthiness.

“Over the same period in 2019, the number of arrests for violation of road traffic laws was 1 343, with 141 roadblocks.

“The number of vehicles impounded was 1 055, while vehicles discontinued for unroadworthiness stood at 702,” Williams said.

