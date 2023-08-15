Spectacular blend of music and technology at Jacaranda Day event

Noxolo Miya Pretoria - With the sun shining bright over Pretoria, music enthusiasts, technology aficionados and families alike gathered to celebrate Jacaranda Day 2023.

Hosted by Jacaranda FM in collaboration with global technology giant Huawei, the event proved to be remarkable with pulsating music, cutting-edge technology and an unwavering sense of community. Jacaranda Day has established itself as a highlight on the city’s annual entertainment calendar. The lush green grounds of Idle Wild Country Estate, Centurion, came alive with a vibrant energy that drew attendees from all walks of life, from teenagers to seniors, music enthusiasts to families. “It was an event to look forward to,” said Deirdre King, managing director of Jacaranda FM. “Collaboration and not mere sponsorship are what we’ve come to expect from prominent industry players A powerhouse communications technology brand like Huawei collaborating with a radio station as beloved as Jacaranda FM has set the barometer for family-friendly music events in Gauteng.”

A section of the audience during the Jacaranda Day 2023 at Idlewild Country Estate in Centurion. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) Harmonising music and technology is what set Jacaranda Day 2023 apart. Attendees were treated to an array of interactive experiences, including showcasing Huawei’s latest advancements. Jun Sun, general manager, Huawei Consumer Business Group South Africa, said: “This new collaboration with Jacaranda FM beautifully highlights how technology and music connect people.

“Huawei is all about understanding our consumers and their lifestyles. Music is a very important part of our everyday lives. Being able to bring South Africa’s top entertainment acts to our consumers is very important to Huawei. We are very excited to partner with Jacaranda FM and look forward to sharing this event with our consumers.” Prime Circle entertaining the audience during the Jacarand Day 2023 at Idlewild Country Estate in Centurion. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) At the heart of Jacaranda Day 2023 there was music that brought everyone together. A star-studded line-up of artists took to the stage, belting out tunes that spanned genres and generations. The line-up showcased the richness of the South African music scene and included Refentse, Goodluck, Mafikizolo, Martin Bester, Rob Forbes and Jo Black.

These artists brought their special flavours to the stage, reminding everyone of the talent that resides within the country’s borders and further highlighting the global nature of music and the festival itself. “The best part about Jaca Day is that we feed off the energy of the crowd, and the crowd this year was incredibly energetic and hungry for a music festival that creates such a diverse line-up of artists. ‘Die gees’ was amazing,” said Jo Black. Goodluck Juliet Harding on stage during the Jacaranda Day 2023 at the weekend. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) Afropop duo Mafikizolo said: “This was our very first time. What we loved about this event is that it’s a family event. It’s always nice to have an event where you can bring your friends, your family, your uncles and cousins, and everyone. The crowd was amazing.”