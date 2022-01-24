Spelling bee for learners aged nine to 13 empowers Hammanskraal children

Betty Moleya Pretoria - Thunder Bay Spur in Hammanskraal’s Jubilee Mall held its first ever spelling bee for learners aged nine to 13 years on Saturday, and winners won stationery.

All the participants received certificates and vouchers to spend at the restaurant. The stationery, worth R1000, included flip files, glues, colouring pencils, books, sharpeners, pens, pencils, erasers and book covers. The winners include Hope Nkhoma, a 10-year-old in Grade 5, who walked away as Thunder Bay spelling bee champion. She said she was happy and would like to encourage other children to participate in activities like this.

Thulisile Sibanyoni, 11, who is in Grade 5, took second position, and said this was her sixth spelling bee competition. Thakgatso Shebu who is in Grade 6 took the third prize, and said this was her first ever spelling bee competition and would like to do it again. Sihle Makama, spokesperson for Thunder Bay Spur, said the competition was the second initiative the restaurant had in giving Hammanskraal children uniforms and stationery for this year's academic year.

“Last week we gave two learners uniforms and stationery as part of our Back2School campaign. “This is our first time doing a spelling bee competition at this branch, we usually give away stationery hampers,” Makama said. It was a different and fun activity for this year's back to school initiative campaign, he said.

“We used to have lucky draws for the stationery hampers, where we would pull slips out of a hat, but we felt like it was not fair for deserving children. “We came up with an idea of a spelling bee competition, to give them the opportunity to participate and win by themselves.” Makama said he was impressed by the children's ability in spelling difficult words.

“The mission is to empower children's knowledge, that they can use to spell words and for their school work to benefit from this,” said Makama. The competition had eight entries by Spur Kids, who entered by filling in their details on a slip. The children were given words to spell and as rounds increased, they were given more difficult words.

They were cheered on by their parents, families, passers-by, staff at the restaurant and patrons. The children are from schools in and around Hammanskraal. Makama said one of their initiatives they will be having with children this year is a cooking competition, where they will be given ingredients to make meals.

“Talent is not only intellectual but can be in sports, cooking and other skills. “We want to empower the children with those kind of skills. “I would like all parents to encourage their kids to participate in competitions like this.”