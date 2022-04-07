Sphithiphithi Evaluator accused of July unrest threatens court action if cellphone not returned

Pretoria - The businesswoman accused of instigating the July 2021 unrest has demanded that law enforcement return her cellphone or be taken to court. Late last year, the Pretoria News reported that the 36-year-old, known as Sphithiphithi Evaluator on social media, claimed that about 10 law enforcement officers stormed into her house in Ekurhuleni and confiscated her communication gadgets and arrested her.

Story continues below Advertisment

She said the items included cellphones and laptops, some of which belonged to her children. The police returned 19 of the 20 gadgets, except her cellphone and SIM card. The woman, who’s real name is known to the Pretoria News, wrote a letter, through her lawyer Godrich Gardee, to the Hawks to ask that her cellphone and SIM card be returned by April 11, or she would pursue court action.

Evaluator spoke exclusively to the Pretoria News yesterday. She said the State believed there was information that would link her to high-profile politicians. “They (police) of course haven’t found anything on my cellphone or SIM card because it never existed,” she said. “The taking of the gadgets, including those of my children, was to fish for whether I had any links to high-profile politicians, if I were paid to tweet, or had any communication with them; no such was found,” Evaluator said.

Story continues below Advertisment

She said the gadgets contained personal content that had nothing to do with politicians. “This led to a serious violation of my right to privacy as some of the family contacts were given to journalists. Early this month, the court found that further delays by the prosecution was “unjustified” and “prejudicial” to Evaluator. It refused to grant the State a further postponement.

Story continues below Advertisment

In the letter of demand, Gardee stated: “There is no legal basis existing for the retainment of the outstanding gadgets, which is a cellphone and a SIM card. “Failure to act as requested will result in an urgent application for the release of the gadget.” Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said their legal team was meeting with the investigating officer yesterday afternoon.

Story continues below Advertisment