Pretoria - Preparation is always key, even more so in the lead-up to the Rugby World Cup, and it’s one thing Springbok loose forward Francois Louw believes the team has done very well. The weather conditions in Japan have dominated the news coming out of the different camps, with teams employing different tactics to best prepare for the effects the hot and humid conditions could have on performance throughout the tournament.

The Boks were the first team to arrive in Japan ahead of their final warm-up game against the hosts in an attempt to acclimatise, and coach Rassie Erasmus also admitted that they had deliberately played with less possession to prepare for their opener against New Zealand in Yokohama on Saturday.

According to Louw, the preparation they’ve put in this year has been very different to the previous two World Cups.

“The preparation has been remarkably different for me. I wasn’t initially involved in the build-up to the Rugby World Cup 2011; I was a late inclusion in that side,” he said.

“I joined the squad about two or three weeks prior to the guys leaving for New Zealand, whereas this time around it has been a longer process. We’ve had our prep throughout the Championship and we’ve had training weeks here and there.

“We have put a lot of effort into our preparations for the various stages of the tournament.”

Louw, who will feature off the bench against the All Blacks in an unchanged Bok side to the one that beat the Brave Blossoms 41-7, also added that the Boks had made big strides in recent years.

“Every year I’ve been at the Boks, it has progressed. There is a lot going around the field with regards to player management and it’s about combining all those elements for the perfect product.

“The way we took on the Rugby Championship, the Test we played last week, it’s a really special group of people who want to produce the highest level of input for us to produce our best rugby.”

* The opening game is at 11.45am South African time.

