St Albans the Martyr Anglican Cathedral honours Brigalia Bam on her 90th birthday

Pretoria - Being honoured across the globe may be a memorable moment, but nothing can come close to being celebrated and decorated at the place one calls home. It was for that reason that the St Albans the Martyr Anglican Cathedral in Pretoria held a special Eucharist celebration in thanksgiving to God for the life of writer, pioneer, leader and social activist Dr Brigalia Ntombemhlophe Bam as she celebrated her 90th birthday. Bam is a former chairperson of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

Reverend Moses Thabethe, Dean of the Diocese of Pretoria and Rector of St Alban’s, said the service was a significant event as even though Bam had been honoured across the world she was yet to be celebrated close to home. Thabethe said the church felt it befitting to share her special day to acknowledge her work in the faith and to give her the moment as an ordinary member of the congregation. “We really wanted to acknowledge the role that she has played in society, particularly because she is here with us. We wanted to join the rest of the world and the country to say we too want to honour her in our own way as the church community she belongs to.

“She has the gift of discernment and encouragement. She looks at someone and she checks what they are about and what they want to do, and it’s like she comes as a crucible and holds you up.” Thabethe said her gift of discernment often resulted in her imprinting on people for a lifetime. Bishop Purity Malinga said celebrating Bam’s 90th birthday was a special moment as she had come across Bam when she came into the ministry in 1981, when the issue of the ordination of women was still a hot topic.

“Even though I received the calling, I was not sure if women should be ordained myself. But Dr Bam gave me strength and courage and I am still here. “I am retiring at the end of this year and I feel like this is an opportunity from God because she is my role model. This is the woman who made me stay in the ministry.” Malinga said she admired Bam’s humility, being herself, and especially being forthright and telling it like it is.

Bam said she had received numerous accolades, but being honoured by her own church was for her the greatest honour of her life as she had never been honoured through worship. “You need to learn to relate very early to other people and say from the beginning I want to be something in life, but you must know that other people around you, whether it is friends, relatives or parents, will support you. “We are what we are because of the inspiration and the teachings from other people. For me, this journey I have lived by the desire to live with honour, integrity and kindness.”