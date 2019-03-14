Workers at Huis Davidtz Retirement Home are striking again over contract issues. Picture: Rudzani Matshili

Pretoria - Employees of the troubled Huis Davidtz still have their jobs despite last week’s temporary closure of the retirement centre. Following relentless protests by workers, the centre was closed and its residents moved to other institutions in the city.

The decision followed months of protests by staff members which left the elderly residents with no care.

Nearly 11 homes and institutions in and around Pretoria were identified for the residents.

Solidarity Helping Hand spokesperson Phillip Bruwer said no jobs were lost, but relocation had to be done for the well-being of patients.

He said, however, that the administration process would take about two weeks meaning some patients would remain at the centre for the time being. The few relocated were those moved by their families and not the centre.

Workers said they had been promised a meeting with the Department of Social Development on Monday to discuss the state of their jobs, but no one had showed up.

Rinkie Gana of the EFF, which has supported the protests since the beginning, said staff were left in the dark.

“The workers waited for the officials on Monday but nothing. I guess they will have to wait to hear from their lawyer about the way forward.” The latest strike started two weeks ago.

The centre's board said relatives were notified about the closure, which would be effective until the stand-off with the employees was resolved.

The board further asked family members to help find suitable facilities for their loved ones that meet their physical and financial requirements.

The decision, according to the board, was supported by Health and Social Development departments.

