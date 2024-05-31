Staff lauded for promoting the NWU’s values and brand

Staff and students at the North-West University (NWU) who are at the forefront of promoting and enhancing the its culture and reputation received recognition during a prestige event at the Three Rivers Lodge in Vereeniging. This is the second year that the institution presented its Media and Organisational Citizenship Behaviour Recognition Awards. Fourteen key influencers received recognition in eight categories for their valued contributions as brand ambassadors, both internally and externally. Each of the recipients received a trophy, accompanied by a cash prize.

The awards are the result of nominations by staff and full-time students across the university’s three campuses of their peers who had been quoted in the traditional and on digital/social media, as well as of those who had consistently promoted and demonstrated the NWU’s values during 2023. A panel consisting of staff and students adjudicated the nominations. Professor Bismark Tyobeka, vice-chancellor, says the NWU’s leadership is resolute in its commitment to honouring and celebrating individuals who exemplify the essence of the institution, proudly carrying the torch of the purple citizens. “Part of our mission is to harness an ecosystem that empowers individuals to continually reinvent themselves, not only to drive organisational success but also to enhance their career trajectories.

“As the NWU, we continuously implement various interventions tailored to meet the unique challenges faced by our employees and students. These initiatives encompass a wide range of strategies, including the staff cost-optimisation project, culture initiatives, staff and leadership training programmes, women in leadership and this awards ceremony, to mention a few.” The special guest speaker at the event was celebrity and social media personality Thato Mokoena, an alumnus of the NWU. She boasts 1,1 million followers on TikTok, 212 000 followers on Instagram and 103 000 followers on X, formerly known as Twitter. She spoke about leveraging social media to create positive brand ambassadorship for organisations. Social Media Personality (for exceptional contributions towards the NWU’s public reputation on social media platforms) award went to Dr Thamie Ndlovu (staff).

Traditional Media Personality (for exceptional contributions in traditional media, including newspapers, television and radio) was awarded to Professor Waldo Krugell (staff) and Yikumba Andreas (student). Recipient of the Exceptional Media Coverage (for an upsurge in media exposure during a limited time of seven to 14 days) was staff member Professor Kedibone Phago. Social Responsibility and Awareness Advocate (for contributions relating to social rights responsibility and awareness, including gender-based violence, social engagement, disability rights, substance abuse, mental health and awareness and social welfare projects) was shared by staff members Dr Corrie Rheeder and Juan-Ri Potgieter. Tshegofatso Tshehla was the student recipient.

NWU Silver Wings Award (a discretionary recognition award to staff and students who have embodied the spirit and character of the university, its culture and identity) – staff members Professor Anné Verhoef and Thomas Erlank and student Khayakazi Madlala received the award. Staff and students voted for the recipients of this category. Staff members LeRoux Malan, Mothusiotsile Edwin Maditsi and Ujeet Maharaj, and student Atang Swartbooi received the Diversity and Transformation Advocate Award. This award is for exceptional contributions relating to transformation and diversity concepts and initiatives relating to race, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, cultural perspectives and multilingualism, among other things. Marelize Santana (staff) received the NWU 20-Year Ambassador Award. This award is given to a staff member who has been working at the NWU since the merger in 2004. They must have demonstrated their continued commitment towards the improvement and growth of the NWU throughout their tenure.