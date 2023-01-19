Stage set for DA, ANC battle over cadre deployment, Eskom’s rolling blackouts

Pretoria - The DA looks set to engage the ANC in a three-day battle next week over the governing party’s policy of cadre deployment and Eskom’s rolling blackouts, which have plunged the country into indefinite darkness. The initial battle is set for two days in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, in which the DA is asking the court to declare the ANC’s cadre deployment unlawful and unconstitutional.

Leaders for both parties, Cyril Ramaphosa of the ANC and John Steenhuisen of the DA, have submitted affidavits to the court, and now lawyers for both parties will be representing their individual clients in court on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, Steenhuisen will be expected to lead his supporters to the ANC headquarters, Luthuli House – in which they would be demanding that the ANC ensure that power utility Eskom keeps the lights on. Outlining the DA plans yesterday, DA spokesperson for Public Service and Administration, Dr Leon Schreiber, confirmed the court challenge in the high court and march to Luthuli House.

“This is without any doubt the single most important court case for rebuilding state capacity in South Africa’s democratic history. Through the evil practice of cadre deployment, the ANC illegally interferes in appointment processes to ensure that corrupt cadres are appointed on the basis of their loyalty to the ANC, rather than on the basis of merit and skill. “As the Zondo Commission confirmed, and as the DA revealed when we exposed minutes of the ANC’s cadre deployment committee last year, this practice forms the very foundation of state capture. Abolishing cadre deployment is therefore a fundamental prerequisite if we ever want to end load shedding and halt the collapse of state institutions,” Schreiber said. He said the urgency of the case was confirmed by the ongoing electricity crisis that was destroying the country, saying every time the lights went off, it was a reminder of the devastating impact ANC cadre deployment had on hollowing-out state institutions, including Eskom.

According to Schreiber, just last week ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe “shamelessly made it clear” in an article that the party was dead set on once again “illegally interfering in the appointment process of new executive leadership at Eskom”. “In addition to Mantashe’s arrogant statement confirming why the ANC’s headquarters at Luthuli House is the appropriate target for the DA’s protest action against load shedding, we will also be using this statement as further evidence for why a DA victory in this case is essential. “The ANC has repeatedly made it clear that it will never abolish this corrupt practice out of its own volition, because it is the very lifeblood of ANC corruption. The party has openly defied the Zondo Commission’s finding that this practice is unconstitutional,” Schreiber said.

He said Ramaphosa, as president of the country, was even immorally abusing taxpayers’ money to oppose the DA’s case in a desperate attempt to protect ANC cadre corruption. According to Schreiber, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola, in response to a DA parliamentary question, revealed that Ramaphosa had already “abused” nearly R500 000 of taxpayers’ money to oppose the DA’s war against cadre deployment corruption. “No matter how much the ANC squeals in opposition, the DA is determined to use this court case to outlaw and abolish cadre deployment, whether the current governing party likes it or not.