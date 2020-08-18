State closes case in trial of alleged Mooinooi same-sex couple killers

Pretoria - The trial of the alleged Mooinooi same-sex couple killers resumed in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, with the state who closed its case today. The last witness who took the stand on behalf of the state was Maroescka Opperman, the girlfriend of the son of the alleged mastermind behind the double murders, Koos Strydom. The trial proceeded without Strydom after he had committed suicide last year while awaiting trial in the Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria. He, his young wife Mercia and co-accused Aaron (James) Sithole, Jack Sithole and Alex Modau all earlier pleaded not guilty to 13 charges. These include the murders of Anisha and Joey van Niekerk.

The pair disappeared on December 10 2017 and their burnt-out remains were found days later in a veld.

The bodies were so badly destroyed that the police could only identify the remains of Anisha.

It is claimed that the same-sex couple were abducted from their plot, from which Koos ran a panelbeating shop.

According to the State they were forced to sign a contract stating that they had sold their plot to Koos, who also had a plot nearby.

They were allegedly tortured, gang-raped and hanged by their necks in a container, after which their bodies were set alight.

The bones were then dumped in a veld nearby and their car was set alight.

They were supposed to attend to the funeral arrangements of Joey’s father on the day after their disappearance.

Their worried families filed a missing persons report with the police on December 11 and a task team was subsequently established to try and find out what had happened to them.

According to the state they were murdered shortly after they were allegedly forced to sign a deal with Strydom regarding the selling of their plot.

Opperman, who lived on the plot with Strydom’s son Vincent, told the court that the last time she saw Anisha alive, she was being raped in Strydom’s home by Sithole.

She said about two weeks before this, Strydom said he wanted to buy the couple’s nearby plot.

He, however, did not have the R2-million they wanted for it.

According to Opperman, Strydom said the only option left was to kill them after they had signed “a consent form” to sell their land.

A few days later Strydom’s wife Mercia asked her (Opperman) to buy strong cable ties and adhesive tape at a hardware store.

Opperman said Anisha’s hands were tied with the cable ties and her mouth closed with the tape while she last saw her being raped.

While she did not witness the actual killing, Opperman testified how she was later shown some bones at a river on Strydom’s plot.

She said she also saw something which looked like a skull, part of an arm and a rib. Opperman testified that she later assisted Mercia and Strydom to clean-up the spot where the bones were found.

She was also present when the couple’s car was set alight.

According to Opperman, Mercia was the one who had prepared the bogus contract which the two deceased were forced to sign regarding the selling of their land, shortly before they were killed.

She also testified that Mercia was the one who told Strydom to “finish what he had started” when he apparently got cold feet regarding the victims’ fate.

Opperman said after their arrest, Mercia threatened her with death if she (Opperman) did not write a letter in which she took all the blame for what happened.

Although Opperman was initially arrested as a suspect, charges were withdrawn against her after she turned state witness.

