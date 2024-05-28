State-of-the-art intelligence centre offers City real-time monitoring 24 hours a day

The SAPS Tshwane Academy in Pretoria has opened a 24-hour National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure co-ordination centre. Minister of Police Bheki Cele led the official opening with Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Department of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu and Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale.

National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure and SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the centre would serve as the operational arm of the Justice Crime Prevention and Security Cluster and focal point for sharing information and co-ordinating quick and prompt responses to matters pertaining to national security management. “This new centre, located at SAPS largest training academy, utilises the state-of-the-art technology to provide real-time monitoring and response to incidents involving all nine provincial joint structures,” she said. The facility accommodates officials from 39 government departments, agencies, state-owned enterprises, and private sector stakeholders.

Similarly, National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola handed over vehicles to various specialised operations units. These units include the Tactical Response Teams, National Intervention Unit, Public Order Policing, Special Task Force, Crime Intelligence and detectives. Mathe said 78 vehicles have been handed over to Operation Vala Umgodi, which has resulted in over 6000 arrests since its inception in December 2023, including the seizure of R32 million worth of uncut diamonds.

“Public Order Policing Units also received 52 minibuses. These units are key role players in responding to large gatherings and protests,” she added. Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili emphasised the importance of collaboration and co-operation between departments, agencies and other crime-fighting partnerships such as SANDF and State Security Agency, in ensuring the co-ordination centre was operationalised successfully and incidents were addressed together. Cele meanwhile said centre was fit for purpose. “There is no doubt that this fit for purpose facility will remain conducive to the effective functioning of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure and effectively the Security Cluster as a whole,” he said.