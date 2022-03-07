State Theatre welcomes artists, audiences back after Covid-19 pandemic

Pretoria - The SA State Theatre has come out with a plan to get back on its feet after the harsh Covid-19 pandemic, and will be hosting the 2022 edition of the dance Kucheza Afrika Festival.

The festival will take place from April 1 to 10, and marks the return to 100% live on-stage performances, with audiences in a relaxed level 1 setting.

“Following last year’s hybrid (live and online) instalment under limiting Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s programme is themed ‘to celebrate artists for their resilience in the face of adversity’ brought by the pandemic, which saw the entertainment sector hit hard, leaving scores of artists unable to fully practise,” it said.

Young choreographer of Kucheza’s Young Artists programme, Teresa Phuti Mojela, will present Ngwedi, a tribute to the late dancer and choreographer Themba Mbuli. She said getting back on stage after online performances was exciting. “When you have not done something in a long time, you end up being thirsty for it… When that time comes, you give it your all.”