StatsSA wants 165 000 temporary field staff for data collection, clerical, administrative work

Pretoria - Matriculants looking for job opportunities in the new year have been urged to make use of the deadline extension of Statistics South Africa's 2022 Census Recruitment Drive. With less than a month before South Africa is set to participate in the fourth population and housing census taking place on February 2, Stats SA has urged matriculants due to get their final examination results later this month, to make good use of the extension deadline given for available work opportunities.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced earlier this week that the matric class of 2021 would receive their results as of January 21. Meanwhile, the national statistical service of South Africa said although the initial recruitment drive began on October 25 and ended on December 31, it had taken the decision to extend the deadline to this year in order to give matriculants a chance to apply for much-needed work opportunities. StatsSA added that extending the census recruitment drive would not, in any case, affect the census data collection and fieldwork which would commence as scheduled, as the appointment of field staff would be finalised by mid-January.

The service will be looking to recruit about 165 000 temporary field staff from across the country for fieldwork and activities such as data collection, clerical, administrative and other roles. The 2020 round of population and housing censuses was approved by the Statistical Commission at its 46th session, however, due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the census had to be postponed to February 2022. Interested applicants are urged to visit the service's website or make use of their call centre agents who are available to assist prospective candidates with the online applications.