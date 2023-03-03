Still no arrests after man stabbed multiple times at home in Olievenhoutbosch

Pretoria - Gauteng police have confirmed that there have still not been any arrests in the murder of a Pretoria man. Jan Muller was stabbed multiple times at his home in Olievenhoutbosch this week during a suspected robbery. His wife, Kitty, is recovering in hospital.

Speaking to the Pretoria News yesterday, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello confirmed that they were still probing the case. “We are investigating a case of murder, attempted murder and house robbery after a couple was attacked in their home on February 27,” she said. Sello said the police received a complaint of a house robbery in progress and on arrival found a man lying face down with multiple stab wounds.

She said Muller was declared dead on the scene and the woman (Kitty) had also sustained a stab wound on the body. She was rushed to hospital. “No suspects have been arrested yet and police request anyone who may have information about the incident to call the Crime Stop line at 08600 10111 or anonymously give tip-offs on the MySaps application, which can be downloaded on any smartphone,” Sello said.

Family spokesperson Ian Cameron said that Muller was murdered near the same spot where the body of his daughter was found, after a shooting at the same house about 11 years ago. Crime has been rife in the area. Previously, a woman was stabbed and another man was shot there.