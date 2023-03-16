Still no sight of lion on loose in Hennops River area

Pretoria - Even though it has been more than a week since the search for the lion spotted on the R511 in Pretoria began, authorities are still searching for it. Arthur Crewe of the Strategic Response Rescue Unit said although rescue teams were yet to capture the animal, the search for it remained in full swing.

He said the last time the lion was spotted was on Monday, after the initial sighting of it at about 2am last Wednesday by a security guard on duty near the Hennops River trail area. "There’s no luck with the lion yet. We did have a sighting two days ago but we haven't had anything since then. “Search teams are still doing fine searching and we do have a possible location, same as the first sighting, but nothing new yet.“

Crewe said every effort would be made to capture the animal, and that efforts had been boosted by local community forums which had also come to the lion’s aid. He said the Community Patrol Forum from Laudium was assisting, and it was hoped the addition of a helicopter would make it easier, since there were many bushes surrounding the Hennops area. Attempts to pinpoint where the lion came from were still being investigated by local authorities from nearby game reserves and wildlife facilities in the area.