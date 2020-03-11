Stop renting out RDP houses to be used as illegal schools, Pretoria residents told

Pretoria - Residents who rented out their government issued RDP houses and backrooms to people who used them as illegal schools contributed to a widespread problem affecting Olievenhoutbosch. Local ANC branch secretary Kenny Masha made the remarks on Tuesday in an effort to warn residents not to contribute to a problem the leadership has been fighting to eradicate in the community. Masha said the local ANC and its youth league partnered with SACP and the South African National Civic Organisation to shutdown and report illegal and unregistered schools that were run from RDP houses and backgrounds. However, he said it’s now the time for the community to take note of this problematic habit and refrain from enabling people who run these “dodgy” businesses and send them away when they propose renting their homes. He said, as things stand, the leadership is expecting to meet with the Independent School Directorate in two weeks when the schools will be served with official letters to close their doors.

“The directorate for independent schools met with us and we took them to the schools last week and they gave the people operating the schools verbal instructions to stop what they are doing.

“When they come back they will issue the letters so that these schools know that what they’ve been doing here is wrong. Already one school vacated the RDP houses it was renting but we’ve heard it's in another part of Olievenhoutbosch.

“With that said, we are saying our people need to be aware of this problem and help us make things right by refusing to take part in this. This problem of people renting out their RDP houses is one that is widespread and it will need the departments of housing and human settlements to conduct proper and thorough research on the matter.”

Mobile classrooms are delivered in Olivenhoutbosch for pupils removed from illegal and unregistered schools. Picture: James Mahlokwane

Masha said the leadership will continue engaging the community on this matter until it's common knowledge not to accept such tenants.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education provided mobile classrooms in the local government schools to accommodate pupils who were removed from the unregistered schools.

