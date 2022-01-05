Study Buddy Fund to help 70 academically-deserving students with tuition, accommodation

Pretoria - Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) has launched the Study Buddy Fund to assist 70 aspiring students with tuition and accommodation fees for the 2022 academic year. Apart from support groups, career advice, study hacks and taking care of students’ fees across South Africa, the Study Buddy Fund’s mission is to make sure that the 70 academically-deserving students have everything they need for a new start and a chance at a successful academic life.

Nozicelo Ngcobo from CCBSA said that the growth of any country is linked to its young people having access to good education, and that the work of dealing with challenges in the country’s education system cannot rest on the government alone. “We cannot ignore the state of education in South Africa; the system faces extreme challenges. Added to the Covid-19 pandemic, the impact over the last two years is significant, we need all hands on deck. Hence the establishment of our CCBSA Study Buddy Fund to help aspiring students, to give them hope and help them realise their future aspirations.” Five students will be selected from each of the host communities, which include Tembisa, Freedom Park, Motsoaledi, Tswelopele, Elrichpark, Kensington, Korsten, Ntuzuma, Inanda, KwaMashu, Alexandra, Duduza, Ratanda, Seshego, Grabouw and Eldorado, making a total of 70 Study Buddy Fund recipients.

Ngcobo said these communities were chosen because it was vital for CCBSA to reinvest in the communities in which their business operations lie. “The community members are the cornerstone of the company’s success.” Applications are open and will close on January 10. Matriculants are encouraged to share their details via email to [email protected] which include:

- Full name - School name - Grade 12 preliminary results / final results