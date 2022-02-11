Study on true impact of Covid-19 on spread of HIV under way

Pretoria - The 6th edition of the South African HIV Prevalence, Incidence, Behaviour and Communications survey will this year focus on the impact of Covid-19 on the spread of HIV. The survey, launched by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) and its partners, has been conducted every five years to gather information on HIV incidence, prevalence and other related indicators.

It was introduced by Nelson Mandela in 2001. The data gathered during the survey has through the years been used to determine not only the prevalence of HIV in the country, but also the antiretroviral treatment exposure, viral load suppression, HIV drug resistance and risk behaviours in South Africa, in order to shape the country’s policy. The study will take place across all nine provinces, and target 93 000 participants from approximately 25 000 households.

The HSRC said its field workers had already started working in communities and would continue to do so throughout the year. “The success of the survey depends on people across the country opening their doors and allowing our field workers into their homes to complete the survey.” The HSRC said the field workers, who would be identifiable by marked bibs and identity cards, would introduce themselves and provide an explanation as to the purpose of the study.

Following that, they would assist people in completing a questionnaire on the health behaviour of the participant, using a tablet, and also in collecting a blood sample to test for HIV. This year’s survey would, according to the agency, be slightly different as a sub-sample of participants would be randomly selected to test for Sars-Cov-2 antibodies, to help stakeholders better understand the true impact of Covid-19 in South Africa. Should a participant consent to being tested for HIV, data collectors would provide pre- and post-test counselling.