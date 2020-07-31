Study reveals oral spray deactivates 98.3% of coronavirus in just 20 minutes

Pretoria - While there remains no confirmed cure for the coronavirus, a new study has revealed an oral spray which is able to at the very least be able to deactivate 98.3% of the virus in just 20 minutes. ABEX Pharmaceutica, a Swedish manufacturer announced that preliminary results of an in vitro study on its ColdGuard oral spray demonstrated that it was able to deactivate the Covid-19 virus by 98,3%. According to the manufacturer, the spray can offer a protective barrier against the virus within just 20 minutes of its use. The preliminary results of the study conducted by an independent laboratory in the USA were announced on July 20, by Enzymatica AB, the Swedish manufacturer of ColdZyme. The manufacturer’s product is distributed and marketed in South Africa as ColdGuard.

Once sprayed ColdGuard is said to form a protective barrier on the mucous membrane of the mouth and throat, and shown in previous studies to deactivate the majority of viruses that cause the common cold.

Director of ABEX Pharmaceutica, Ed Hallam, said with that effect once sprayed it could lower the risk of infection and decrease the viral load locally.

“Even if the current in vitro results cannot be directly translated into clinical efficacy, it is very interesting that ColdZyme is able to effectively deactivate SARS-CoV-2 in vitro conditions,” added Chief Operating Officer of Enzymatica AB, Claus Egstrand.

ColdGuard is said to be suitable for use by adults and children from the age of 4 years and available at leading pharmacies and retailers, as well as online.

And it seems its efficacy has been picked up already by a few residents as local pharmacies are still awaiting stock or have run out.

Calls to the Dis-Chem store at the Kollonade mall said they too were sold out as of Thursday end of business as a number of customers came in looking for the product.

