Sundown win is one for all local coaches who face prejudice, Mosimane says

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

MIHLALI BALEKA AND SAKHILE NDLAZI MAMELODI Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane yesterday dedicated his latest PSL title victory to local coaches, including black coaches, who he said still faced various prejudices. Mosimane on Saturday became the first coach – local or international – to bag five Premiership titles, all of them won at Sundowns. “There is a perception in my country, and it’s not about football, that ‘a black man cannot do this’,” he said. “I am not throwing the racial card. I don’t need to do that because you know that I always say local is ’lekker’. In my technical team, I’ve got English, Greek, Indian, Xhosa, Zulu. It’s a rainbow nation with that technical team and I’d like to keep it that way,” he said.

“Steve Komphela can make it. Mandla Ncikazi can make it. But we doubt our people. This country doubts our people. So ’local is lekker’ and this trophy (pointing to the league title) is for the local coaches,” Mosimane said.

Mosimane’s success in local and continental football is well-documented. But on Saturday, he took that up a notch after he led the Brazilians to a record 10th domestic title.

Mosimane also sang special praises for assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena, the “prodigal son” who returned to the club during the lockdown.

Mokwena and Mosimane enjoyed a rich vein of success at Sundowns before the former went to join Orlando Pirates three seasons ago.

But after enduring a roller-coaster ride in his last term, Mokwena re-joined the Brazilians for the restart of the season and was side-by-side with Mosimane when they pipped Chiefs for the league title on the last day of the term by a two-point margin.

“Rhulani is an angel and has a lot of luck. I said to him, ‘please don’t miss many trophies again. Trophies are here. Stay where the trophies are’,” he said.

Celebrations in the Patrice Motsepe-owned club’s ancestral home of Mamelodi carried on from Saturday evening until the early hours of yesterday. Moments after the final whistle, lockdown regulations and Covid-19 safety protocols were forgotten as hundreds of people took to the township streets.

They let off flares and fireworks and sang celebratory songs into the still of the night.

Thapelo Thubakgake said: “It is unbelievable what the club has achieved; the feeling is absolutely amazing. I just cannot believe we won it again; I still cannot believe the boys pulled it off.” He was referring to the fact that the odds seemed to favour Soweto contenders Kaizer Chiefs heading into the final match day of the 2019/20 season, which like the rest of the major sporting events the world over, was halted for months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

When the referee blew the final whistle, Chiefs had drawn with Baroka FC to hand the former CAF Champions League champions the league title.

The club had by yesterday still to disclose details for the customary trophy parade around the city, but this time it will have to be in line with level 2 of lockdown regulations.