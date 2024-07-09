Sunrise Rotary Club President pledges to combat TB and polio

TB, the leading cause of death in South Africa, remains a critical public health issue exacerbated by inadequate housing. Dr Panganai Dhliwayo, re-elected as President of the Sunrise Rotary Club, underscored this crisis during his induction ceremony at Huckleberry's Restaurant At Magnolia Dell. Dhliwayo, a medical doctor, expressed grave concern over the homeless and inadequately housed populations disproportionately affected by TB.

"Most of the people killed by TB are exposed to the elements and unhygienic situations that leave them predisposed to such killers as TB" said Dhliwayo. His remarks resonated deeply with the distinguished attendees, including District Governor George Senosha, Assistant Governor Thabang Chiloane, and District Polio Plus Dr Muda Temane. In addition to his commitment to combating TB, Dhliwayo reaffirmed the club's dedication to the global fight against polio, aligning with Rotary International’s primary focus.

Dr Muda Temane, District 9400 Polio Plus Chair and guest speaker at the event, emphasised the significance of this ongoing battle. "Until polio is completely eradicated, no one is safe. Rotary has been at the forefront of fighting against polio since 1979. I wish all of us to look back in the future and be proud to say I was one of the people who helped save humanity from polio," Temane stated. Dhliwayo echoed this sentiment in his speech, pledging personal and club support to eradicate efforts. "We need to fight for the poor who are homeless. We can do a little to eradicate these diseases. As a club, we have declared to contribute to eradicating polio," he affirmed. Dhliwayo introduced his club’s Board of Directors for 2024/25, comprising secretary Doreen Gough, sergeant at arms Ivan Rabinowitz, treasurer Abigail Dhliwayo, youth chair Lettie Banda, public relations chair Abena Kwayisi, foundation chair Allie Leonard, membership chair Nomsa Zikonda and fundraising chair Alaine Ash

Borrowing from the 2024/25 Rotary International theme, “The Magic of Rotary,” Dhliwayo highlighted the transformative potential of collective action. "It would be magical to help house thousands exposed to the elements, ending diseases such a TB and polio because of their lack of adequate shelter," he remarked. Rotary International is a global humanitarian organisation with over 1.4 million members worldwide. Rotarians are dedicated to tackling pressing issues, including disease prevention, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, education, and promoting peace. The organisation's commitment to eradicating polio has been cornerstone of its efforts, leading to a 99.9% reduction in polio cases since 1979. Membership in Rotary is open to individuals dedicated to positively impacting their communities and the world. Prospective members can join through a local Rotary club to engage in community service, professional development, and global humanitarian projects. Rotary offers a unique platform for networking, leadership development, and fellowship with like-minded individuals committed to service above self.