Support for Covid-19 Vooma Vaccination Weekend in Tshwane

Pretoria - The first Vooma Vaccination Weekend was widely supported in Tshwane. City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said they had set an ambitious target to vaccinate 31 150 and managed to reach 66% of the target at the weekend.

He said considering the weather and that this was the first Vooma Vaccination Weekend, Tshwane residents played their part towards vaccinating at least 70% of the adult population and give the country herd immunity. President Cyril Ramaphosa led the massive countrywide campaign to get people to take the Covid-19 jab. This inspired the City of Tshwane to open 30 of its vaccination sites to give a massive amount of people opportunities to take the jab over the weekend.

Bokaba said: “The Department of Health estimates up to 20 000 lives could be saved if 70% of the adult population in South Africa is vaccinated by the end of the year. “That is why we as Tshwane played our part to ensure we encourage our people to take the vaccine and today we can say we are pleased with the great turnout. “We are therefore calling on our residents to continue to take advantage of our outreach programmes to screen, test and also take the vaccine as we carry on the work we have been doing to fight this virus.”