Pretoria - Social media has rallied behind Lerato Rahlogo, who was captured on video after being stripped naked, made to mop the floor and wash blankets by her boyfriend’s wife. In a video that has since gone viral, Koketso Mogoshi can be heard forcing Rahlogo to take her clothes off and wash blankets, allegedly for sleeping with her man, in the video apparently taken in Pretoria over the weekend.

Mogosi appeared in the Odi Magistrate’s Court in Ga-Rankuwa on Thursday, on charges of assault, and was granted bail of R1 000.

The case was postponed until next Thursday.

The video started making rounds on social media this week, and has been shared rapidly across different platforms, with many people slamming the wife.

Many also questioned why it wasn’t the husband mopping the floor instead but the mistress.

Makgo Malo on Facebook asked: “Where is the husband as they were supposed to clean together.

“Hit your man not the side chick, as your husband lied definitely that he was single and available/he was divorced/you are dead.”

Precious Nonny Phasha questioned the wife’s sanity.

