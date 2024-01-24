Suspects fleeing in bus caught with the help of truck driver

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) Accident Unit members have apprehended three “unruly” and “illegal” Zimbabwean nationals who were travelling by bus. TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said their officers were conducting road policing on the Ben Schoeman Highway on Sunday when they caught sight of a bus coming from the Fountains area going to the direction of Centurion.

The bus was carrying too many passengers, and some were crowded behind the front windscreen next to the driver. The officers instructed the bus driver to stop. They then approached and asked for the driver’s identification documents. The driver produced a Zimbabwean driving licence and passport, and cross-border permit which was found to be fake in terms of the National Land Transport Act. The passengers on the bus instructed the driver to drive away from the scene. The officers gave chase and instructed the driver to stop, and he refused.

The TMPD members called for backup from the Overload Control Unit, Tactical Response Team, and Crime Prevention Unit. While they were in pursuit, one truck driver who saw what was happening tried to block the bus, which eventually stopped.

Zimbabwean nationals from the bus came out and assaulted the driver of the truck. The driver of the bus then drove straight into the TMPD vehicle and bumped into it. With the assistance of backup members, the driver and two Zimbabwean nationals were arrested for assault, recklessness and negligence driving, illegal immigration, damage to property and obstruction of justice. The other occupants on the bus ran in different directions. The bus was impounded. The three suspects will appear in court soon, and after investigations, more suspects who escaped are being apprehended.

“This serves as a warning to other illegal immigrants who enter the boarders illegally,” Mahamba said. “TMPD will not condone any unruly behaviour and will arrest anyone who breaks the law. We appeal to members of the public who might have any information regarding this incident to contact the nearest SAPS and TMPD on 012 358 7095/6. “The TMPD gives gratitude to the truck driver and other motorists who tried to assist. Well- done to TMPD members for their persistence and bravery.”