Swanky high-tech surgical facility a big plus for Tshwane

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane is standing head and shoulders above the rest, with the opening of the first five-star green-rated Cintocare Private Surgical Hospital, located in the Menlyn Maine precinct. The hospital is a first not only in South Africa, but in Africa, focusing exclusively on head, neck, spinal and vascular surgeries. Covering 11 000m2, seven floors, and developed with a R470 million budget, the specialised hospital officially opened its doors in November. What makes it even more unique is the fact that it is the fifth hospital in the world with this type of surgical mix and clinical business model. Hospital spokesperson Ineke Jonker said the hospital was tailor-made to be a high performance clinical centre of excellence, focusing on the various surgical needs of patients.

Jonker said they believed the centre would inspire hope for patients and their families, while they went through life-changing surgery.

What was also unique about the hospital was the fact that it would be able to generate its own oxygen on demand, using an installed Pressure Swing Absorbtion Plant system.

And with the hospital being green rated, Jonker said they found that such a design offered a 15% faster recovery rate, a 22% reduction in the need for pain medication and an 11% reduction in secondary infections.

Not only that, but it also ensures an 8.5% reduction in hospital time stays.

“The doctor, patient, staff and visitor experience was a focal point for the design strategy to enable the optimal delivery of specialised services. The medical professionals are also supported by state-of-the-art equipment and technology.

“Disciplines offered include neuro and spinal surgeons, maxillofacial and oral surgeons, including, ear, nose and throat surgeons.

It also offers plastic, reconstructive, vascular surgeries, as well as specialist physicians, paediatricians and intensive care services.”

Other services at the hospital include radiology, pathology, physiotherapy, audiology and speech, and swallowing therapy.

The hospital’s construction began in July 2018 by Growthpoint properties. Despite interruptions due to the Covid-19 lockdown, it was completed on time.

Of the hospital’s seven levels, it features three levels for parking, a full suite of services for the 100-bed hospital incorporating 15 consulting rooms, five theatres and even one hybrid theatre.

Pretoria News